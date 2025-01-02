Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 2

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 2: * SC agreed to examine a plea of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking effective implementation of the 1991 places of worship law which asks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

* SC pulled up the Punjab government and said its officials and some farmer leaders are creating a false impression in media that attempts are being made to break farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast.

* The Centre told the SC that it would be implementing all the corrective measures suggested by its seven-member expert panel on exam reforms after reviewing the National Testing Agency's functioning in holding NEET-UG last year * SC took exception to the "scurrilous and unfounded allegations" made against judges in a plea against the conferment of senior designations to lawyers.

* Disputes between the Delhi government and the LG must be resolved once and for all, the SC said after being informed funds for a scheme meant for road accident victims were released.

* SC issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate on a plea against a Allahabad High Court order allowing their removal as parties in an election petition.

* SC directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to provide medical and magisterial inquiry reports on the death of jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari on March 28, 2024. PTI ABA HIG