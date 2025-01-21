Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 21

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 21: * In an interim relief to BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, SC said the lawmakers would not be prosecuted in connection with an FIR of the Jharkhand Police for allegedly forcing the Deoghar air traffic control to allow their aircraft to take off after sunset in 2022 * In a relief to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, SC dismissed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate challenging the bail granted to him in a money-laundering case * SC asked the Delhi Police to respond to a plea filed by former councillor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain who has sought interim bail to campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls * In a relief to Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, SC stayed proceedings in a case against him for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song * Observing Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" must be preserved, SC directed Delhi's archaeology department to visit the site and prepare a restoration plan * SC said it needed to see the gravity of contempt after a plea alleged tree felling in the Delhi Ridge area for widening of a road in violation of its orders * SC asked all high courts to expedite setting up a two-judge panel to address grievances of district judicial officers on the implementation of the Second National Judges Pay Commission recommendations * SC granted six weeks to a Delhi BJP leader to respond to a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal against an order that refused to quash a defamation case against them over their alleged remarks on deletion of the voters' names * SC suggested the appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts to deal with the huge pendency of criminal appeals. PTI PKS PKS SZM SZM