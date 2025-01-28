Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 28

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 28: * SC granted six-day custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, who is contesting on AIMIM ticket, to campaign for Delhi assembly * SC asked for Centre's stand on Muslim woman's plea seeking to be governed by Indian succession law instead of Shariat * SC modified its order and allowed Advocate Association of Bengaluru to create post of vice-president in bar body for which elections will be held in coming weeks * On ceremonial bench marking 75 years of SC, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said it was "true people's court" that evolved into world's most vibrant apex court, embodying aspirations of 1.4 billion people. PTI ABA ABA SZM SZM