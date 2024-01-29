Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 29

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, January 29: * The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the Sharad Pawar faction's plea seeking disqualification of NCP MLAs belonging to the bloc led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar till February 15 * The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself all petitions related to the alleged scam in issuing caste certificates to candidates aspiring for reserved category MBBS seats in West Bengal after two benches of the Calcutta High Court feuded over instituting a CBI probe into it * The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Andhra Pradesh government's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam case * The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, the Arunachal Pradesh government and others on a PIL seeking a CBI or SIT probe into award of contracts for public works to firms owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu * The Supreme Court on Monday directed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to file a "proper statement" withdrawing his alleged remark that "only Gujaratis can be thugs" * The practice of mentioning caste or religion of litigants in court cases must be shunned, the Supreme Court has said while directing its registry and all other courts to stop it immediately * Having termed as "grossest of contempt" the police remand of a businessman granted anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court said on Monday it will ask the Gujarat High Court to impart proper training to magistrates * The Supreme Court on Monday ordered continuance of the interim stay on the operation of the Allahabad High Court order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura * The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking direction to fill up the vacant posts in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes * The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to comply with judicial orders, wondering how such a common order can be passed. PTI SJK SJK SZM