Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 3

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 3: * In a significant development, SC agreed to examine the CBI's appeal against the acquittal of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the sect.

* Terming it as a sensitive issue, SC said it will devise an effective mechanism to combat caste-based discrimination in educational institutions in the country.

* Seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant, SC said and asked the Centre to hold a meeting with the relevant stakeholders, including the states, and consider the recommendations of a committee appointed over the issue.

* SC called for an introspection by government authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India, over excessive delays in filing of appeals.

* SC dismissed a plea filed by Karnataka Congress MLA T D Rajegowda against a BJP leader's plea making "vague allegations" against him.