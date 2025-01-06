Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Jan 6: * After the Punjab government informed the SC about a scheduled meeting with septuagenarian farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a SC-appointed panel met him at around 3.30 pm on Monday.

* The SC refused to examine a plea against the appointment of Delhi government’s Principal Secretary (Home) Ashwani Kumar as the Delhi Waqf Board administrator on January 10.

* Calling it a "classic case" of the state authorities not paying compensation to villagers after acquiring their land, the SC warned the Maharashtra government officials to disburse funds by January 31 or face contempt action.

* The SC said it would on March 25 hear a batch of pleas against the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

* The SC said it will hear in July the pleas filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and the party's former councillor Balwan Khokhar against sentences awarded in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. PTI MNL NB