Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 7

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan 7: * The SC refused to examine a plea over the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam held on December 13, 2024, and the consequent police action on protestors.

* The SC granted till March 31 interim bail to jailed self-styled godman Asaram in a 2013 rape case observing he had various ailments and needed treatment.

* The SC denied the mother of Atul Subhash, Bengaluru techie who died by suicide in 2024, his minor son's custody saying she was "stranger to the child".

* A five-judge bench of the SC will on January 9 consider the pleas seeking review of its October 2023 verdict declining legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

* The SC held vehicles used for ferrying drugs could only be confiscated after the conclusion of the case's trial when the accused was convicted or acquitted or discharged.

* The SC refused to entertain a plea of former union minister Maneka Gandhi against the 45-day limitation imposed for filing an election petition under the law, saying the court cannot legislate and open floodgates.

* The SC agreed to examine on February 11 issues over the age bar for surrogate mothers and others under the laws.

* The SC took a dim view of the vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions while directing the Centre to immediately fill posts. PTI MNL NB