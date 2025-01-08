Important matters heard by Supreme Court on January 8

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 8: * In a landmark verdict, the SC directed the Centre to formulate a scheme for cashless medical treatment to motor accident victims in the "golden hour" period mandated under law.

* The SC found a man, who spent 25 years imprisoned in a murder case, and had exhausted all his legal remedies including a Presidential pardon, to be a juvenile at the time of the crime and ordered his release.

* The SC asked market regulator SEBI and the amicus curiae to examine two separate proposals of two firms for developing Sahara group's land in Mumbai to return investors' money.

* Observing clinical trials of medicines and vaccines were often carried out in poor countries, the SC allowed a petitioner to file submissions and objections to the rules framed by the Centre on the issue.

* In a case over Mullaperiyar Dam, the SC expressed shock and said despite the Dam Safety Act by Parliament, the executive was yet to rise from its slumber.

* It will be court's opinion versus the legislative power to enact law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said as it posted the pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under the 2023 law on February 4. PTI MNL RHL