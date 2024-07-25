Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jul 25

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 25: * The legislative power to tax mineral rights vests with the states and the royalty paid on minerals is not a tax, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in a landmark judgment which will give a huge revenue boost to mineral-rich states.

* In a dissenting verdict, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said that if the power to levy taxes on mineral resources are given to the states, there would be "breakdown of the federal system" as they would compete among themselves jeopardising mineral development.

* There is no evidence to conclude that the entire result of NEET-UG, 2024, was vitiated and there was a "systemic breach" in the sanctity of the examination, the SC has said while trashing pleas for re-test on grounds of paper leak and other malpractices.

* The SC sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on MLA Abbas Ansari's plea seeking bail in a case where he has been accused of threatening various people to extort money while using the mobile phone of his wife who used to visit him in Chitrakoot district jail where he was lodged.

*Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.