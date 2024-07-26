Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jul 26

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, July 26: * In a significant development, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the separate pleas of Kerala and West Bengal alleging the denial of assent to bills passed by the respective legislative assemblies.

* The Supreme Court extended till further orders its interim direction staying the directives of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh which effectively ensured that the 'Kanwar Yatra' goes on without displaying the names of owners, staff and other details of eateries along the route.

* In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea of Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways against the Delhi High Court order that had set aside an arbitral award asking the low-cost carrier to refund Rs 579 crore with interest to the media baron and his firm.

* Flagging the "sorry state of affairs" at a detention centre for declared foreigners in Assam, the Supreme Court said it lacked adequate water supply, proper toilets and sanitation.

* The Supreme Court said huge amounts of unclaimed compensation, payable to the claimants and lying deposited with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACTs) and labour courts, is a pan-India issue.

* The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday faced the ire of the Supreme Court, which made it clear that it will ensure the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules in the national capital even at the risk of being called "unfair".

* Over 3,000 tons of untreated solid waste per day in Delhi may lead to a "public health emergency", the Supreme Court said on Friday while voicing concern over poor implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules in the national capital.

* The Supreme Court refused to consider a plea challenging an eligibility criteria that a candidate must obtain 70 per cent marks in LL.B for applying in the Madhya Pradesh lower judicial service.

* The Supreme Court has decided to examine and lay down laws to check the unlicensed money lending business in India for rescuing hapless borrowers who are driven into a debt trap by money lenders having "Shylockian attitude". PTI SJK IJT IJT