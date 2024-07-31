Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Jul 31

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 31: * The Centre opposed in SC a demand by states for refund of royalty levied on mines and minerals since 1989, saying it will impact citizens and the PSUs will have to empty their coffers by Rs 70,000 crore according to initial estimates.

* "So ja beta, nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega." Quoting the oft-remembered dialogue from the blockbuster "Sholay", the SC "confirmed" its earlier order staying the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

* Challenging the summons issued by the ED in a money laundering case, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee told the SC that there was no procedure prescribed in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to summon an accused.

* SC adjourned plea filed by businessman Vijay Nair in connection with a money laundering case. PTI PKS PKS IJT IJT