Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 10

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 10: * In a judgment of far-reaching implications, SC ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under section 125 of the CrPC and said the "religion neutral" provision is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

* The CBI operates under the control of the Union government as per law, SC held while rejecting the Centre's objection to the maintainability of a lawsuit by West Bengal.

* Senior-most SC judge Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from considering pleas seeking review of the apex court's judgement last year declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage, sources said.

* Prosecuting persons involved in child marriages will not resolve the problem which has social dimensions, SC said while reserving the verdict on a PIL over the alleged rise in underage weddings in the country.

* SC refused to set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case involving one of the victims of her son's alleged sexual assaults.

* SC stayed a Gujarat High Court order asking the state government to complete the process of taking back nearly 108 hectares of grazing land given to an Adani Group entity near the Mundra port in 2005.

* SC agreed to consider listing of a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

* SC adjourned to July 12 the hearing on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate last year.

* SC sought a response from the National Medical Commission on pleas filed by foreign students of eight medical colleges in Rajasthan and Ram Manohar Lohia institute here seeking stipend for internship like other Indian medical graduates.

* SC took note of allegations of harassment levelled by a city resident, who has filed a contempt plea against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over "illegal" tree felling in the ridge forest, and sought a response from the Delhi Police on the issue. PTI ABA NB