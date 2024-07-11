Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 11

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 11: * SC adjourned till July 18 the hearing of a clutch of petitions seeking cancellation, re-test and probe into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 as the responses of the Centre and the National Testing Agency were yet to be received by some parties.

* SC judge Justice Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking to revive his bail petitions in the excise policy-related corruption and money laundering cases.

* SC summoned the chief and finance secretaries of several states and Union Territories for non-compliance of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations on the payment of arrears of pension and other retirement benefits to judicial officers.

Terming the rising number of suicides a "social issue", SC granted four weeks to the Centre for filing a comprehensive reply to a PIL seeking effective implementation of a public health programme for prevention and reduction of suicides.