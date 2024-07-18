Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 18

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18: * The SC directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

* Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh took oath of office and became the first judge to have been elevated to the Supreme Court from Manipur.

* The SC ordered the release of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar who was detained under the Goondas Act in May by the Tamil Nadu Police.

* Restrictive statutory provisions in law do not prevent courts from granting bail to an accused, the SC said while granting bail to a man arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

* The Supreme Court said it will hear in the second week of September the cross-pleas of Google and the Competition Commission of India challenging a verdict of an appellate tribunal in a case related to the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device matter.