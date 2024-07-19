Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 19

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on July 19:- * The SC refused to entertain a plea of two of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case challenging the January 8 verdict cancelling their remission.

* The SC agreed to hear separate pleas filed by the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

* The SC agreed to examine the contours of Article 361 of the Constitution which grants 'blanket immunity' to governors from any kind of criminal prosecution.

* The SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to not conduct NEET-Super Speciality examination in 2024.

* The SC said a public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme will be heard on July 22.