Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 29

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 29: * SC refused to stay a Patna High Court order setting aside the amended reservation laws in Bihar that enabled the Nitish Kumar government to raise quotas for Dalits, tribals and backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent * SC dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam * SC sought responses from Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a plea of the Sharad Pawar faction, challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision declaring the group led by the deputy chief minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) * SC upheld an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directing a developer to refund the entire amount paid by homebuyers for delayed possession of their flat * SC sought responses from the Bihar government and others, including the NHAI, on a PIL that raised concerns about the safety and longevity of bridges in the state after several of them collapsed over the last few weeks * SC said it would hear on August 5 pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, seeking bail in corruption and money-laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam * SC refused to entertain a PIL challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination following alleged question paper leak. PTI PKS SZM