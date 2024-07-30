Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 30

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 30: * SC ruled that state bar councils cannot charge exorbitant fees for enrolling law graduates as lawyers as it perpetuates systemic discrimination against marginalised and economically weaker sections besides undermining their participation in the legal profession.

* SC granted bail on medical grounds to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

* SC granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case.

* SC came down heavily on the Centre on Tuesday for failing to take any decision for years on the pension payable to retired regular captains of the Army in accordance with the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on it.

* AAP's Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra withdrew from SC his plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

* SC dismissed former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan's bail plea in a case related to the sale of Army land in the Jharkhand capital.

* SC junked a plea by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi against Punjab and Haryana High Court order to form a special investigation team and register FIRs over his interview with a TV channel while in jail.

* SC said the Ministry of Ayush should set up a dashboard so that details about complaints filed on misleading advertisements and progress made on them can be made available to the consumers.

* SC said it will hear on August 7 a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.