Important matters heard by Supreme Court on July 8

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 8: * Observing that the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 has been "breached", SC said a re-test may be ordered if the entirety of the process is affected and sought details from the National Testing Agency and the CBI including the timing and manner of the paper leak, besides the numbers of wrongdoers, to know the extent of its effect * "Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?", SC said while dismissing the West Bengal government's plea challenging the high court's order, directing a CBI probe into the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali * Stereotyping differently-abled persons in visual media and films perpetuates discrimination and inequality, SC said while asking filmmakers to refrain from misleading portrayal of such persons and not to lampoon them * SC directed the Centre to frame a model policy on menstrual leave for women employees by holding consultations with states and other stakeholders * The national policy on distribution of menstrual hygiene products to adolescent school-going girls is at an advanced stage of formulation, the Centre told SC * SC agreed to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case * SC agreed to hear a plea by CPI(M) leader M Swaraj seeking invalidation of the election of Congress leader K Babu from the Thrippunithura seat in the 2021 assembly polls for allegedly using the picture of Lord Ayyappa in voting slips * SC appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to head a search-cum-selection committee to oversee the appointments of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal * SC agreed to examine the pleas filed by Delhi Police challenging the high court's order granting bail to four convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan * SC said it would consider listing of a fresh petition of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by which his bail plea has been sought to be revived in the excise policy scam cases * SC said there cannot be a bail condition which allows the police to peep into the private life of an accused in a criminal case * Homebuyers in the country are being defrauded, necessitating the need to bring uniformity in builder-buyer agreements, SC observed. PTI ABA ABA SZM SZM