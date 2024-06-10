Important matters heard by Supreme Court on June 10

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Jun 10: * SC extended by nearly two months the June 15 deadline given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office at Rouse Avenue in the national capital here.

* Do not take us for granted, the SC said, slamming the Delhi government for not rectifying defects in its plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.

* SC deferred to June 18 the hearing on Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

* SC refused to quash charges framed by a special court against former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in the state's Dharwad district in 2016. PTI ABA NB