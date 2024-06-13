Important matters heard by Supreme Court on June 13

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 13: * Amid raging row over NEET-UG examination, the Centre told SC it has cancelled grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses. They will have option to either take a retest or forego compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time * As parts of Delhi grappled with acute water shortage, the SC directed the city government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for additional supply after Himachal Pradesh took a sharp U-turn and said it does not have surplus water to spare * SC stayed the June 14 release of Annu Kapoor's movie "Hamare Baarah" after taking note of allegations that the film is derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women. PTI ABA ABA SZM