Important matters heard by Supreme Court on June 14

Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Friday, June 14: * SC sought responses of those who had moved various high courts for re-test of NEET-UG 2024 alleging question paper leaks and other irregularities on a plea of the National Testing Agency for transfer of such cases to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation.

* In a significant development amid a raging row over the NEET-UG, SC sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.

* SC asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take instructions on a plea filed by activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail to attend rituals following the death of his grandmother.

* SC upheld an order for the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir situated at Geeta Colony close to the Yamuna floodplains.