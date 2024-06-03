Important matters heard by Supreme Court on June 3

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Jun 3: * As Delhi grapples with water crisis amid the unrelenting summer heat, SC ordered an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) on June 5 to address the issue.

* SC barred YSR Congress Party MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who allegedly smashed an EVM at a polling station, from entering the counting centre of Macherla assembly constituency on June 4.

* SC refused to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the Election Commission's decision to relax the postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh.

* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has moved SC challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

* SC stayed till further orders the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

* The Election Commission (EC) placed before SC the tentative schedule for the byelection to the Maniktala assembly constituency in West Bengal.

* Amid news reports about question paper leak, a group of candidates have moved SC seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination. The examination held on May 5. PTI PKS NB