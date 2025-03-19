Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Mar 19

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday March 19: * The SC extended its earlier order exempting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from personal appearance before a trial court in connection with a criminal defamation case lodged against him by Congress MP Vivek Tankha.

* The SC fixed April 16 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law.

* The SC directed the Rajasthan government to appoint a nodal officer in Alwar district to deal with complaints of illegal mining within a kilometre of the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

* Observing that ration cards have become a "popularity card", the Supreme Court on Wednesday wondered if the benefits meant for the poor percolated to undeserving persons.

* The SC asked the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to submit a report on whether it was necessary to lay paver blocks on roads in Maharashtra's Matheran to avoid soil erosion.

* The SC sought the CBI's stand on a plea seeking a probe into the alleged financial fraud committed by Kolkata-based SREI Group.

* The SC pulled up the Uttarakhand government for moving at a "snail's pace" against its senior officers accused of illegal constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

* The SC asked the Odisha government to decide the remission plea of a "repenting" Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving life sentence for the murders of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in the state's Keonjhar district in 1999.