Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Mar 21

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 21: * Hours after the high court denied him relief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening rushed to the SC seeking protection from any coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Advertisment

* The SC refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

* In a jolt to the Centre, the SC stayed the notification setting up a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau to identify fake news about the Union government.

* Voicing "serious concern" over the conduct of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet even after it suspended his conviction, the SC directed him to decide the issue within 24 hours.

Advertisment

* The SC allowed visually-impaired candidates who have received the minimum qualifying marks to take part in the main examination for Civil Judge Class-II in Madhya Pradesh.

* The Kerala government has been overborrowing in recent years which indicates its financial situation, the Centre told the SC which was hearing the state's suit raising the issue of ceiling on net borrowing.

* The SC granted anticipatory bail to Satinder Singh Bhasin, a director of Bhasin group of companies, in a money laundering case related to the alleged Rs 3,500-crore Bike Bot scam.

* Observing that the Great Indian Bustard is an endangered species that requires urgent protection, the SC formed an expert committee to suggest areas for underground laying of power transmission lines in priority and potential GIB habitats in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and recommend conservation measures for the tall bird. PTI MNL MNL NB NB