Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Mar 22

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, March 22: * Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew from the SC his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, hours after the apex court said the petition would be heard during the day.

* In a setback to BRS leader K Kavitha, the SC refused to grant her bail in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* The SC transferred to the Delhi High Court a batch of pleas pending before different high courts across the country challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

* Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudi for being sworn-in as a minister, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the SC adding the governor has no intention to disregard the court.

* The SC said it will lay down the guidelines for the consultation process to be followed by chief ministers, chief justices of high courts and the leaders of the opposition for appointment of the Lokayukta in states.

* The SC set aside a trial court's order directing international media group Bloomberg to take down an allegedly defamatory news article against Zee Entertainment.

* The SC reserved its order on Kerala government's plea seeking interim relief in a lawsuit contesting a ceiling on the state's net borrowing. PTI MNL NB