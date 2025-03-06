Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Mar 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday March 6: * The SC ordered no fresh FIR should be filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister M Udhayanidhi Stalin without its nod over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023.

* The SC said it would in April decide if its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act needs reconsideration.

* The SC deferred to April 15 the hearing on pleas against the validity of the Centre's 2022 decision granting conditional approval on the environmental release of genetically modified (GM) mustard crop.

* The SC said courts were not expected to keep the matters concerning liberty after a long gap.