Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Mar 7

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday March 7: * Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment project will continue to go on after SC refused to stay it.

* SC granted six weeks' interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the state's Gangsters Act.

* SC adjourned to April 4 the hearing on a plea filed by the CBI to transfer trial against jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik and other co-accused in two cases from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

* SC agreed to hear the CBI's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order of bail to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank loan scam case.