Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 1

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, March 1: * The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal of the Gyanvapi management committee against an Allahabad High Court order which held that lawsuits for "restoration" of a temple, which was claimed to have stood where the mosque stands in Varanasi, are maintainable.

* The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of the sentence because of his deteriorating health.

* The Supreme Court on Friday said it will list on March 7 the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after the outfit's split in June 2022.

* The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday apprised the Supreme Court about the status of counselling of students who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap a Muslim boy for not doing his homework.

* The Supreme Court on Friday trashed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to digitally monitor MPs and MLAs round the clock for better governance, saying "there is something called right to privacy also". PTI SJK RHL