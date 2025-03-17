Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 17

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday March 17: * SC said trial of Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by CBI, would be conducted in Guwahati, Assam, where they were transferred to earlier * SC asked Centre's reply on PIL for declaring as unconstitutional process of appointment of Comptroller and Auditor General of India "solely by executive and prime minister" and said "we should trust our institutions" * SC allowed parents of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim to pursue before Calcutta High Court their plea for further court-monitored CBI probe into incident * SC issued contempt notice to principal secretary of Delhi government's home department for not deciding remission plea of convict in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case and said its orders were not followed unless drastic measures were taken * SC observed sports associations in India are "ailing bodies" * SC refused to hear plea against order of Gauhati High Court which adjourned sine die case over protection and preservation of Kaziranga National Park * SC granted three months time to Centre for carrying out delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam * SC stayed Madras High Court order directing CBI probe into corruption allegations against former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in cash-for-job scam case * SC asked Centre if Jammu and Kashmir Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) could be moved to old high court building * SC said judicial officers ought to be humble, polite and exhibit humane approach as it took exception to their misconduct towards bar members, litigants, among others. PTI SJK SZM SZM