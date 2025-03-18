Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 18

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 18: * In a significant order, SC agreed to examine PIL alleging Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded contracts to his family members and asked state government for details of beneficiaries and inform if due process was followed * SC said it would examine issue over jurisdiction of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal in entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges * SC noted Election Commission of India's submission that it was willing to deliberate over demand for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website and asked petitioners to make representations before poll panel in 10 days * West Bengal government informed SC that state commission for backward classes was examining issue of backwardness afresh * SC told former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar -- who is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in civil services examination -- that she cannot avail separate attempts to clear test as an "able candidate" and an "disabled candidate". PTI ABA ABA SZM SZM