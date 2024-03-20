Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 20

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 20: * Keeping an accused in custody without trial is akin to detention which hampers liberty, the SC said, while deprecating the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) practice of filing supplementary charge sheets in money-laundering cases to defeat the accused's right of getting default bail * The SC granted interim bail to Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for alleged bribery * The Centre defended in the SC the appointment of two new election commissioners (ECs) under a 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, saying the independence of the Election Commission does not arise from the presence of a judicial member on the committee * The SC asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to examine award of government contracts to firms allegedly linked to the family members of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. PTI MNL MNL SZM