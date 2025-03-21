Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 21

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, March 21: * SC said misinformation and rumours were being spread over incident related to Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire * SC said old age of an accused and long lapse of time from commission of offence can always be ground to give priority to appeals against conviction of those on bail * Centre informed SC that 13 Bangladesh nationals were deported to their country so far and consultations were on to repatriate remaining illegal immigrants living in Assam's detention centres * SC said Bar Council of India had no business to get into legal education, which should be left to jurists and academicians * SC has decided to issue showcause notice to a senior advocate, asking why designation conferred upon him by apex court should not be revoked. PTI SJK SJK SZM SZM
