Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 24

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, March 24: * SC collegium confirmed its decision to transfer Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

* SC directed a Maharashtra authority to respond to a man's plea for initiating contempt action against it after he and his family members were booked by police and his properties were demolished for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a cricket match.

* SC took note of the recurring cases of student suicides in higher educational institutions and formed a National Task Force (NTF) to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

* A plea in SC sought a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

* SC censured the Punjab government over the absenteeism of its advocates in cases and asked the state's advocate general to ensure their attendance.

* SC allowed an eyewitness in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case to move UP Police after being allegedly threatened for testifying against Ashish Mishra, son of former union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

* SC slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over demolition of houses in Prayagraj without following due procedure and said,"it shocks our conscience how the residential premises were demolished in a high handed manner".

* SC said it will appoint a retired high court judge for a fact finding enquiry where those aggrieved with the Punjab civic elections can file their claims and counter-claims saying its a question of "public faith and confidence".

* SC came to the rescue of some private landowners by directing the Andhra Pradesh government to pay Rs 70 lakhs as compensation for dispossessing them from their over 3.34 acres land Kurnool District nearly 30 years ago.