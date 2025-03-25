Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 25

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 25: * The three members of a SC appointed in-house committee visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma on Tuesday as it commenced its inquiry into allegations of discovery of a cash pile at his residence here.

*SC dismissed a plea challenging the premature release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case.

* SC said it would hear on April 3 a batch of petitions challenging the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

* SC asked the Delhi government to take steps for regulating the movement of heavy vehicles in the national capital.

* SC refused to withdraw the CRPF security cover of the Unnao rape survivor, saying there was still a perception of threat.

* SC said it will hear in May pleas seeking implementation of its 2006 verdict on police reforms that recommended steps like separation of investigation and law and order duties.

* SC deliberated whether a high court could ask a legislative assembly speaker to act within a particular time to decide on the pleas seeking disqualification of lawmakers. PTI PKS NB NB