Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 26

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 26: * SC stayed the Allahabad High Court's recent observations on grabbing of a woman's breasts and pulling the drawstrings of her "pyjama" not amounting to an attempt to rape and said it reflected total "insensitivity" and "inhuman approach".

* SC dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into an alleged "honey-trap" attempt involving a minister and other politicians in Karnataka.

* SC refused an urgent mentioning of a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

* SC directed the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, to have a relook at the budget proposed for preparing action plan for enhancing the national capital's green cover, saying that "certain proposals were on the higher side".

* SC directed Uttar Pradesh Police not to arrest two journalists for four more weeks in connection with four FIRs registered against them for writing an article and making some posts on X.

* SC directed the states and union territories to create a grievance redressal mechanism against misleading advertisements that "can cause great harm to society". PTI PKS HIG