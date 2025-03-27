Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 27

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 27: * Leaders of six high court bar associations on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a direction to allow students, who had passed Class 12 exams in 2023, to participate in JEE-Advanced 2025 for securing admissions in the prestigious IITs.

* SC adjourned by two weeks hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* Raising concerns over the "erosion" of the institution of family, SC said in India people believed in the maxim "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" but failed to remain united even with the close kin. PTI PKS HIG