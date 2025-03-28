Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 28

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, March 28: * SC said the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court was asked not to assign any judicial work for now to Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash discovery row, upon assuming charge.

* Advocating the protection of freedom of speech and expression, SC quashed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting a clip of a poem alleged to be provocative.

* Calling it "premature", SC rejected a PIL seeking Delhi Police to register an FIR over the alleged discovery of burnt wads of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

* SC said septuagenarian Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who ended his indefinite hunger strike in support of farmers' several demands after about four months, was a "genuine leader without a political agenda".

* SC issued notices on a plea of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly Syed Waseem Rizvi, for clubbing of all criminal cases against him over his alleged vitriolic speeches against Muslims at the Haridwar dharam sansad in 2021.

* SC directed the director general of Punjab Police to constitute a special investigation team to probe a woman's alleged murder by her husband and her lover.

* SC agreed to hear a plea against an order upholding the reservation of one per cent seats in medical courses for children of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces personnel.