Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 5

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 5: * In a relief to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, SC quashed a 2018 money laundering case against him and another accused in the matter * Maharashtra government on moved SC challenging the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist) * Six Congress MLAs, who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, moved SC against their disqualification * The West Bengal government moved SC challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI * Observing that Mukhtar Ansari is a "dreaded criminal", SC deferred its hearing on a plea by the gangster-politician against an order of the Allahabad High Court sentencing him to five-year jail term in a 24-year-old case * SC directed that Rs 18 lakh be immediately paid as compensation to an Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran who contracted HIV due to transfusion of infected blood at a military hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba in 2002. PTI PKS SZM