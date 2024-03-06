Important matters heard by Supreme Court on March 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 6: * The West Bengal government sought an urgent listing of its plea in SC challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer to the CBI the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

* Observing that the "public trust doctrine" has been thrown into the waste bin, SC pulled up former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and a former divisional forest officer for allowing illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

* Fiscal mismanagement by states is an issue that the Union government has to be concerned about as it impacts the nation's economy, SC observed and advised the Centre and the Kerala government to iron out their differences on a cap on net borrowing by the southern state.

* SC said the Constitution does not give Parliament the "entire universe" of mineral development and states also have powers to regulate and develop mines and minerals.

* SC acquitted a man accused of raping a married woman on the pretext of marriage, saying she was mature enough to understand the consequences of her actions. PTI PKS DIV DIV