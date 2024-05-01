Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 1

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 1: * Nothing will be left for future benches if it is held that all private properties can be considered as "material resources of the community" under Article 39(b) of the Constitution and consequently, the State can take those over to subserve the "common good", the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

* A Hindu marriage is not an event for "song and dance", "wining and dining" or a commercial transaction, the Supreme Court has observed and said it cannot be recognised in the "absence of a valid ceremony" under the Hindu Marriage Act.

* A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking constitution of a medical expert panel under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to examine any possible side effects and risk factors of the Covishield vaccine.

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday said people who criticise that the apex court and high courts take long vacations don't understand that judges don't have holidays even on Saturdays and Sundays.

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on May 2 the arguments on a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government, accusing the CBI of going ahead with its probe without securing the prerequisite nod from the state.