Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 17

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, May 17: * SC reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam but granted him liberty to move the trial court for regular bail.

Advertisment

* SC sought a response within a week from the Election Commission on a plea by an NGO seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

* SC sought the Enforcement Directorate's response by May 20 on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's plea seeking interim bail in a money-laundering case for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

* Precious forests should be saved from the hazards of forest fires, SC said and termed the litigation concerning recent fires in Uttarakhand as not "adversarial".

Advertisment

* SC asked the Maharashtra government to strive to handover by the end of September the first tranche of land for construction of a new Bombay High Court building.

* SC sought a response from the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea seeking an alternate digital KYC (Know Your Customer) process for acid attack survivors and individuals with permanent eye damage.

* SC sought the Centre's stand on a petition challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.

Advertisment

* The Aam Aadmi Party withdrew its plea before SC seeking allotment of land in the national capital for construction of its offices.

* SC upheld the Gujarat High Court's policy of providing 65 per cent quota to civil judges (senior division) in promotion to the rank of additional district and sessions judge (AD&SJ) on merit-cum-seniority basis.

* SC dismissed a PIL alleging violation of voter secrecy in the existing electoral system, saying there is no merit in the petition.

* Every single day counts in matters concerning the liberty of citizens, SC said while asking the Delhi High Court to decide on the regular bail plea of a businessman in a corruption case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. PTI ABA ABA NB NB