Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 2

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 2: *The CBI is not under the "control" of the Union and the government can't supervise either the registration of offence by the agency or its investigation, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

*The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on a plea relating to the interpretation of the rules governing the appointment of senior civil judges as additional district and session judges under the promotional category.

*The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to the wife of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her.

*The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a hotel manager accused in a "honey trap" case involving a BHEL employee in Bhopal.

*Observing that a balance between sustainable development and protection of the environment has to be made, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments on Thursday to stop illegal mining in the Aravalli area. PTI SJK RHL