Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 3

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, May 3: * The SC told Enforcement Directorate that it would consider hearing arguments on the interim bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on account of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi * The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a vexatious question whether there can be different age of superannuation for Allopathic doctors in comparison with practitioners of Ayurveda and others working in government hospitals and clinics * The SC asked the Centre to consider making necessary changes in sections 85 and 86 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to avoid its misuse for lodging of false or exaggerated complaints after taking into consideration the pragmatic realities * The SC gave counsellor-like tips on Friday, saying tolerance and respect are the foundation of a sound marriage and petty quibbles should not be blown out of proportion * The SC fixed for final hearing petitions seeking the quashing or clubbing of five FIRs lodged against Rajendra Bihari Lal, the vice-chancellor of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in Uttar Pradesh, and others pertaining to alleged illegal religious conversions * The SC refused to entertain a plea that sought a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to take urgent steps for an effective mechanism to solve the issue of "namesake" candidates contesting polls * Delhi University's associate professor Hany Babu on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea seeking bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case * The SC agreed to hear a plea by jailed MLA Abbas Ansari seeking permission to attend special prayers for his late father Mukhtar Ansari.