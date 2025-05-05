Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 5

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, May 5: * SC said pleas challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity will now be taken up by bench headed by Chief Justice of India-designate Justice BR Gavai on May 15 as incumbent CJI will be demitting office on May 13 * SC expressed surprise that Jharkhand High Court has not pronounced verdicts in 67 criminal appeals after reserving judgment and asked all high courts to submit report in a month on cases where judgments are pending * SC sought presence of five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, on plea of NGO which alleged they ridiculed persons with rare disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) on their show * SC perused a forensic report on authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in ethnic violence and asked state government to file fresh report pertaining to probe * SC dismissed PIL seeking safety of tourists in remote hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir in view of recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives * SC observed it will not entertain PIL seeking contempt action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his alleged derogatory remarks against top court and chief justice of India * SC said Maharashtra's director general of police will constitute SIT to probe allegations against five policemen for custodial death of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde * SC sought responses from Centre and 18 states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, on plea of National Legal Services Authority to release on bail group of prisoners who are terminally ill or above 70 years of age * Observing that systemic discrimination against persons with benchmark disabilities should be eliminated, SC has directed allocation of seat to a candidate with disability who cleared MBBS entrance exam in 2024 * SC asked Centre and others to respond to plea seeking horizontal reservation for transgender persons in NEET-PG 2025, which is scheduled on June 15 * SC sought responses from Centre and others on petition seeking quashing of order blocking widely viewed YouTube channel '4PM' * SC rebuked Enforcement Directorate for making allegations against accused in liquor scam case "without any evidence" and said it has become pattern * SC rejected plea of woman, who claimed to be widow of great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar II, seeking possession of Red Fort on account of being legal 'heir'. PTI MNL MNL SZM SZM