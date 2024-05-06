Important matters heard by Supreme Court on May 6

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, May 6: * Former chief minister Hemant Soren moved SC against the Jharkhand High Court order dismissing his application challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Advertisment

* SC granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari, in a case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

* SC restrained authorities from carrying out any activity at the Doloo tea estate in Assam's Cachar district where a greenfield airport is proposed to be constructed.

* The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) told SC that no witnesses were left in service to testify on its claim of Rs 2.68 Crore from the Congress party’s state unit for hiring its buses and taxis during 1981-89 for ferrying supporters to political rallies.

Advertisment

* SC asked the Enforcement Directorate not to "unnecessarily harass" the collectors of five Tamil Nadu districts after the state complained about the officials being made to sit at the central agency's offices till 8:30 pm in connection with a money launder probe related alleged illegal sand mining.

* BJP leader and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey informed the SC that he has moved an application before the Calcutta High Court seeking withdrawal of his petition challenging the 2021 election for Maniktala assembly constituency in West Bengal.

* SC adjourned to May 17 the plea filed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which dismissed its petition challenging a 2016 amendment to the Income Tax Act.

* SC directed the Maharashtra government to implement its directions such as ensuring disposal of cases, grant of compensation to the kith and kin of the missing victims of the 1992 Mumbai riots and undertaking police reforms.

* SC said it will hear in July a plea filed by the Karnataka government seeking a direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management. PTI PKS NB