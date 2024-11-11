Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 11

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Nov 11: * The SC sought the Centre's response on a petition seeking direction for an effective protocol and robust policy for the enforcement of mandatory age checks at liquor sales points.

Advertisment

* No religion encourages any activity that creates pollution, the SC remarked and directed the Delhi government to decide within a fortnight on extending the firecracker ban throughout the year.

* The SC stayed the execution of bailable warrant against Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and two other BJP leaders in a defamation case filed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

*The SC dismissed a plea of political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party to postpone the Bihar by-elections scheduled to be held on November 13.

Advertisment

* The SC dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

* The SC refused to entertain the plea of student activist Gulfisha Fatima seeking bail in a case of "larger conspiracy" behind the North East Delhi riots of February 2020, and asked the Delhi High Court to consider her plea on November 25. PTI SJK RPA