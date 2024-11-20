Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 20

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 20 * SC restored criminal proceedings in a trial court against former Kerala transport minister Antony Raju for alleged tampering of evidence in a drug seizure case reported in 1990.

* SC granted eight weeks to the Manipur government to respond to a plea challenging the system of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

* SC said it expects the NHAI to complete at the earliest the proposed elevated corridor of approximately 34 kilometres in the Kaziranga National Park and that other stakeholders will provide full support to the wildlife-friendly measure.

* SC set aside the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to three accused in the cold-blooded murder of a former village sarpanch in Neemrana on May 31, 2023.

* SC questioned the Maharashtra authorities over allotment of e-rickshaws licences in Matheran, a hill station in the state, and warned them not to make a mockery of the apex court's order.

* The state government cannot be permitted to apply different yardsticks for different accused, SC said while granting bail to a man in a criminal case lodged in West Bengal.

* The Himachal Pradesh government has notified rules to provide for child-care leaves to mothers taking care of disabled children, SC was informed.PTI PKS NB NB