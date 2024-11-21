Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 21

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 21 * Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, SC remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

* SC directed the Centre to hold a meeting with all the states and union territories and formulate a proposal to address the issue of inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, including minors.

* SC said it would hear after eight weeks a plea seeking a direction to ban websites that display jokes on members of the Sikh community, projecting them in poor light. PTI PKS NB NB