Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 22

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, November 22 * SC flagged the Delhi government's failure in enforcing anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions relating to entry of trucks in the national capital and directed immediate setting up of check posts at 113 entry points.

* SC sought response from the Gujarat government on a plea filed by jailed self-styled godman Asaram seeking suspension of the life sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a 2013 rape case.

* SC stayed the disqualification process of six chief parliamentary secretaries of Himachal Pradesh who were appointed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government.

* SC sought the response from the Gyanvapi mosque committee in Varanasi on a plea filed by the Hindu side for conducting an ASI survey of the sealed area of the mosque where a "shivling" was purportedly found in May, 2022.

* SC proposed to set up a committee of experts and said it would direct that permission granted for felling of trees in Delhi would not be implemented without the panel's nod.

* SC turned down the Punjab government's plea seeking statements of witnesses who have deposed before former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January 2022.

* SC expunged adverse remarks made by the Delhi High Court against an additional district and sessions judge, saying the superior courts must exercise restraint while commenting on the personal conduct of judicial officers.

* SC deferred the hearing on a plea of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him over his purported "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark.

* SC agreed to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking relaxation of bail conditions which require him to report to the investigating officer on every Monday and Thursday in the corruption and money laundering cases related to Delhi excise policy.

* SC deferred the hearing on a plea of former union minister Maneka Gandhi who challenged the election of Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad's from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

* SC transferred the trial related to a cheating case involving ace Bollywood director and choreographer Remo D'Souza to Karkardooma courts in Delhi.

* SC stressed on the need for a census of existing trees and a mechanism to keep a vigil to ensure no trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) were felled illegally.

* SC observed the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble underwent judicial reviews and it cannot say whatever Parliament did during the emergency period was all nullity. PTI PKS IJT