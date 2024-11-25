Important matters heard by Supreme Court on Nov 25

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 25: * SC asked the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting students were being deprived of mid-day meals and lacked wherewithal to attend virtual classes.

* SC censured the AAP government and the Delhi police for a "serious lapse" on their part in the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures and directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to take action against the erring officials.

* In a significant verdict, SC dismissed pleas challenging the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the Preamble.

* SC ordered an SIT investigation into the alleged torture of a woman in police custody following her arrest over protests against the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

* The Centre told SC that there was sensitivity involved in the matter related to the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

* SC adjourned to December 4 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to compulsorily integrate legal education and self-defense training in school curriculum.

* SC refused to examine a PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission and state election bodies to address the purported duplication and multiple entries in voter lists.

* The Rajasthan government opposed in SC a plea accusing it of taking the area allotted to Sanganer open-air jail campus at Jaipur for the construction of a 300-bed hospital and termed it "sponsored litigation".